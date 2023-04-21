Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out today, here's how to check and download



Karnataka PUC exams were conducted last month, from March 9 to March 29, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift, and the time for the exam was 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Karnataka's 2nd PUC result 2023 announced today at 11 am. Karnataka Pre University Education Department declared the 2nd PUC or class 12th result, all interested students can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., karresults.nic.in.

Around 727,923 students registered for the exams, out of which 702,067 students appeared for the Pre-University Board Examination 2023. As per the latest report, around 524,209 students passed the PUC exam in 2023. How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023?



Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023, i.e., www.karresults.nic.in. Here are some simple steps to check and download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023:

Step 3: Enter the registration number in the given space. Step 2: Check and click on the link stating, "PUC Results announced on 21st April 2023."

Step 5: After clicking the submit button, your Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Examination 2023 result will appear on your screen. Step 4: Next step is to look for the stream you have appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Examination 2023.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC class 12th exam through SMS? Step 1: Type the SMS "KAR12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER"

Step 3: After sending successfully, you will receive your 2nd PUC class 12th Examination result on your mobile through SMS. Step 2: Send that SMS to 56263.

Karnataka PUC board 2023 grade-wise result Here's the number of students and their respective percentages:

First Class (60% To Below 85 %): 2,47,315 Distinction (above 85%): 1,09,509

Third / Pass Class (Below 50%): 77,371 Second Class (50% To Below 60%): 90,014

English Medium Students' pass percentage is around 82.30 per cent, and Kannada medium pass percentage is around 63.68 per cent.

