Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme The National Means cum Merit Scholarship is a great initiative from the education ministry. The NMMS scheme was started in the year 2008, aiming to award scholarships to meritorious students of the economically weaker sections to prevent the dropout of students in class 8th and encourage them to continue education at the secondary stage.
How to check NMMS result in 2022-23? NMMS Exam result in 2022-23 are made available in both online and offline modes. To check their result offline, students can contact to concerned officials of their schools.
- Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in
- Step 2: Go to the homepage, click on the NMMS result link
- Step 3: District-wise result link will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Check for your region and click on the respective region.
- Step 5: A pdf of the result will be displayed in front of your screen
- Step 6: You can download and take the printout of the result for future references