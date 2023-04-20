Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

All interested students can check their district-wise pdf at the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in. The Uttar Pradesh NMMS result pdf includes the name of the student, father’s name, roll numbers, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks.

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh announced the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result on April 19, 2023.