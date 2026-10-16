Karnataka SSLC 2027: Registration opens, exam 1 schedule out at website

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has begun registration for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2027. Principals of recognised government aided and unaided private schools must submit the details of eligible students through the school login on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to upload the list of eligible school students is November 11, 2026. Students and school authorities should verify the submitted information carefully and complete the process within the prescribed deadline.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2027 Important Dates

· Last Date of KSEAB SSLC Registration 2027- November 11, 2026

· Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 2027- March 22 to April 5, 2027

· Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2027- May 24 to 31, 2027 · Deadline to submit objections (tentative)- October 22, 2026. How to register for Karnataka SSLC Exam 1, 2027 · Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. · Route to the school login portal. · Fill in the school's registered username and password. · Enter the required details of eligible students. · Upload photographs and signatures according to the prescribed specifications. · Verify all the information carefully. ALSO READ: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet: Class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon · Submit the registration forms via portal.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration 2027 Guidelines · Principals of recognised government, aided and unaided private schools should upload eligible students’ details on the school login. · Schools should complete the online submission by November 11, 2026. · Candidates must review all the official websites for the registration process applicable to them. · Students showing up as repeaters must follow the prescribed guidelines for their category. · Schools and candidates must carefully view all the information before submission to avoid errors. · Any further instructions or modifications must be reviewed on the KSEAB website.