The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly. According to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, interested and qualified students will be able to register and access the application form.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2027, according to NTA's official exam schedule. The testing agency has maintained January 31 as a buffer date. The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process is anticipated to start in late October 2026 on the official portal, JEE Main NTA.

How to fill the JEE Main 2027 application form online?

· Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

· Open the JEE Main 2027 application or registration link when it is available. · Complete the new registration details requested by NTA and follow the instructions to create your application credentials. · Save your application number and other login details generated during registration. · Log in to your credentials to access the application form. · Enter personal details like your name, contact information, identification details, and other requested information accurately. · Add academic details like the required Class 10, Class 12 or equivalent examination details, as applicable.

· Select the available session, examination city preferences and other options in the form. · Upload documents such as your photograph, signature, and any other necessary documents in the prescribed format and size. · Make the online payment using the options given on the official portal. · Review all details carefully before submitting the form. ALSO READ: UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule · Download and save the submitted application and payment confirmation for later. Documents needed for JEE Main 2027 registration · Valid mobile number and email address

· Aadhaar or other identification details, as permitted by NTA · Recent photograph in the prescribed format · Class 10 and Class 12 or equivalent academic details · Category certificate or relevant details for eligible candidates, where applicable · PwD or PwBD certificate or related details, where applicable · Scanned signature, if needed ALSO READ: ICAI CA Intermediate Sept 2026: Result date and time announced at website · Other documents specified in the official information bulletin. JEE Main 2027 eligibility criteria According to the official details, candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent test in 2025 or 2026 or who are taking the qualifying exam in 2027, are anticipated to be eligible to take JEE Main 2027.