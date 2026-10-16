CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet: Class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon

The CBSE Date Sheet 2027 for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will soon be officially released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The 2026–2027 academic session board exams are anticipated to be taken by more than 45 lakh students in India and other countries.

The board released the tentative exam date sheet last year on September 24. As for this year, the CBSE has not officially confirmed when the schedule for the upcoming exam will be issued.

According to official information, the board will hold the Class 10th and 12th exams in February, March, or April 2027. Early access to the comprehensive subject-wise timetable enables students in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams to plan their revision schedules efficiently.

How to download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF?

· Go to the official Central Board of Secondary Education website at cbse.gov.in.

· Press on the Main Website or navigate to the 'Latest' CBSE section.

· Find and click on the link titled "CBSE Class X and Class XII Examination Date Sheet 2027".

· The full subject-wise schedule PDF will display in a new tab.

· Download and save the PDF file on your device for quick offline reference.

· Take a printout and save it for later use.

Details mentioned on CBSE Date Sheet 2027

· Exam Dates & Days of the week

· Exact Subject Names & Subject Codes

· Shift Timings and Duration of each paper (e.g., 3-hour vs. 2-hour papers)

· Subject-wise gap days for revision

· Important Board Exam Guidelines.

More about the board exams 2027

In the meantime, on September 24, the education board began accepting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams. All CBSE-affiliated schools have until October 21 to submit the LOC for qualified students via the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, without incurring a late fee.

On October 8, 2026, the board made the registration portal available for private students to submit the CBSE 2027 exam form.