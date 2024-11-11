HP has launched its new OMEN 35L gaming desktop in India, offering customisation and personalisation options. Powered by Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, the HP OMEN 35L desktop allows for customisation of both internal components and external aesthetics.

HP OMEN 35L desktop: Price and availability

Starting at Rs 1,39,999, the HP OMEN 35L gaming desktop is now available in India at the HP online store. The company has also announced that OMEN-branded desktop components will be available early next year.

HP OMEN 35L desktop: Details

The new OMEN 35L desktop offers a blend of performance and personalisation, providing flexibility for upgrades as needed. Users can upgrade the desktop with additional memory or a new GPU (graphics processing unit). The integrated OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to fine-tune system performance with overclocking capabilities and real-time system monitoring. The hub also enables users to control RGB lighting and integrate third-party gaming services.

For thermal management, the OMEN 35L desktop features improved airflow and thermal capacity, supported by two 140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system.

HP OMEN 35L desktop: Specifications