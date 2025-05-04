Missed NEET cutoff? Russian, Ukrainian universities say no worries

Despite the continuing conflict, universities in Russia and Ukraine are intensifying efforts to attract Indian medical aspirants, especially those who fall short of the NEET-UG cutoff, reported The Economic Times. Even students appearing for the exam today are being courted with offers of easy admission, no entrance tests, and affordable, English-taught medical degrees.

According to the report, students at a dental college in Greater Noida said they had been inundated with YouTube and Instagram ads from Russian and Ukrainian institutions. These ads tout "world-class infrastructure" and a smooth path to a medical career, without the intense competition of Indian entrance exams.

Low fees, no exams drive student interest

Before the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, Russia had already become the leading overseas destination for Indian medical students, with around 25,000 to 30,000 students enrolled, said Nikhil Jain, CEO and founder of ForeignAdmits, according to the report.

Before the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, Russia had already become the leading overseas destination for Indian medical students, with around 25,000 to 30,000 students enrolled, said Nikhil Jain, CEO and founder of ForeignAdmits, according to the report.

"Even amid the conflict, the number of Indian students in Russia hasn't seen a major drop. In fact, it increased by nearly 34 per in 2024," Jain said. He attributed this to several factors: annual tuition fees between $3,000 and $7,000, much lower than in Indian private medical colleges, along with global recognition of degrees by WHO and NMC, and the absence of entrance exams at many Russian universities.

The report quoted Akshay Chaturvedi, CEO and founder of LeverageEdu, saying that interest is picking up as Russian and Ukrainian medical universities ramp up their outreach in India. He stated, "in just six weeks, we’ve partnered with over 20 universities and have been given exclusive representation rights for several institutions entering the Indian market for the first time."

Flexible norms and digital targeting expand reach

According to Chaturvedi, many Russian universities have eased admission norms and are offering scholarships to woo international students. Ukrainian institutions, he added, are offering credit transfers and hybrid learning to support returning students.

Ashok Varma, partner in the social sector at Grant Thornton Bharat, told the Economic Times that students’ choices are increasingly influenced by algorithm-driven content. “Much of this content likely appears organically, triggered by rising search volumes from students anxious about NEET cutoffs and the scarcity of government medical seats,” he said.

Ceasefire talks rekindle interest in Ukraine

Traditionally, Indian students have been approached by agents rather than the universities themselves. However, ongoing ceasefire negotiations could shift that dynamic.

"The ceasefire talks may have a ripple effect," said Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer at iSchoolConnect. "If the discussions succeed, student inflow could increase."

He added, “I’m not sure if the numbers will return to pre-war levels, but we expect around 3,000 Indian students to potentially return to Ukraine.”

NEET UG 2025 to be held today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG 2025 examination today across 5,453 centres in India and 13 cities abroad. More than 2.3 million candidates have registered for the exam, which will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, according to news agency PTI.

Mock drills were conducted at all centres on Saturday to ensure smooth operations. The NTA has also stepped up efforts against misinformation, targeting social media accounts and groups spreading false claims. State governments are on high alert to curb malpractice.