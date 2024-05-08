SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2024: Scorecards to be released at 4 pm

The Kerala Board class 10 exam results for 2024 are scheduled to be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today, May 8, at 4 PM. Students can access their scorecards at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in, the official websites, following the results declaration.

The SSLC results for over 4.27 lakh students will be declared by V Sivankutty, the state minister of education.The Kerala Board of Public Exams (KBPE) held the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams for 2024 from March 4 to March 25. Students should score somewhere around 35% on each paper and overall to pass the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Test 2024.

SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2024: Insights

The offline marksheet will be made available by the board after some time. The online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet, meanwhile. Students can utilise such a provisional mark sheet to seek admissions to schools for class 11 and 12th standards.

While the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 19 last year, this time around the board is announcing the results nearly 15 days ahead of time. The percentage of students who passed through the SSLC exam last year was 99.70 percent. The exam was passed by 4,17,864 students from the Kerala Board out of a total of 4,19,120 applicants.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number on your phone.

Step 3: Submit the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will soon receive a text message having your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard.

SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Press on SSLC Pareeksha Bhavan Result link on the home page.

Step 3: Login with roll number and DOB.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet for future use.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2024: Essentials

What: Kerala Board SSLC class 10 Result 2024

When: May 8 , by 3:00 pm

Who: General Education Minister V Sivankutty

Websites: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Passing Marks: To pass the class 10 exam, the students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject and in overall.

Where: The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Supplementary Exam

Students who are failed or dissatisfied with their Kerala SSLC test results for 2024 will have the choice to apply for and take the supplementary exams. Dates for the supplementary tests will be announced following the arrival of the Kerala Class 12 results.