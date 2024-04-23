MP Board Result 2024 OUT: Class 5, 8 results 2024 declared at rskmp.in

The MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 5 and 8 has been released by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP). The official information says that the MP Board 5th and 8th Results 2024 is announced on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. One must take note that the result link is activated on the official site at rskmp.in.

Students were patiently awaiting the declaration of the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 5 and 8. The MP Board 5th and 8th Results 2024 can only be downloaded from the rskmp.in website after 12:30 pm. The officials will post important information on the website to make it easier for students who wish to access their results.

MP Board Result: Steps to download

• Visit through the official website at rskmp.in.

• On the homepage, press on the option that says, "MP Board 5th Result 2024" or "MP Board 8th Result 2024".

• Enter in your login credentials and wait for some time.

• Your result will showcase on a new page.

• View the scores and download the results.

Students can also view their class 5 and 8 results by scanning a QR code that has been given by the MP Board.

MP Board: Marking details

Students must achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject and an overall score of 33% in order to pass the MPBSE class 5 and 8 exams.

In accordance with the RTE Act's guidelines, no elementary student will fail. In addition, every student has an additional opportunity to take supplementary exams, ensuring that they have a chance to progress academically.

MP Board Result: Post results

Students can request photocopies of their OMR sheets and answer booklets. After the declaration of the class 8 result, students who fail to clear the tests can show up for the MP Board compartment examination. After the announcement of the results, information regarding the compartmental exams will be made available.

MP Board Result 2024: Insights

Between March 6 and March 14, the board held the class 8 exams on paper for two hours and thirty minutes during the morning shift, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. Almost 24 lakh students took part, including more than 12 lakh from class 5 and over 11 lakh from class 8.