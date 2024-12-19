MP Board 5th, 8th Datsheet 2025 Out: The schedule for the 2025 Class 5 and Class 8 board exams has been formally released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE). Students can now access the detailed date sheet on the Madhya Pradesh State Education Portal. To view and download the entire schedule, students preparing for these exams are advised to visit the official website at educationportal.mp.gov.in.

On February 24, 2025, the MP Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 are expected to start. Examinations for Class 5 will end on March 1, 2025, while Class 8 examinations will end on March 5. From 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, a single afternoon shift will be used for all exams.

MP Class 5, 8, 2025 datesheet: How to download?

To download the datesheet, given below are the steps to follow:

• Go to the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in.

• Press on MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates can view the dates.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

MP Board Exams 2025: Timetable

MP Board Class 5 Time Table 2025

- 24 February 2025: First Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi

- 27 February 2025: Additional Language - Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi

- 28 February 2025: Environmental Studies (EVS)

- 1 March 2025: Second Language - English, Hindi.

MP Board Class 8 Time Table 2025

- 24 February 2025: First Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi

- 25 February 2025: Mathematics or Music (for visually impaired)

- 28 February 2025: Science

- 1 March 2025: Social Science

- 4 March 2025: Second Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi

- 5 March 2025: Third Language - Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Gujarati, or Painting (for the deaf and dumb).

MP Board Exams 2025: Guidelines

• In order to prevent any problems, students have been advised to arrive at their exam centre prior. Also, they have to make sure they have their admit cards with them. To prevent confusion on test day, it is also crucial that students become familiar with the course schedule and exam dates.

• Students are encouraged to frequently check the official Madhya Pradesh Education Portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in for any updates or modifications to the schedule.

• In order to effectively plan their studies for the 2025 board exams, students should take advantage of this publication as a crucial step.