MPSOS June results: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has announced the MPSOS June Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who appeared in the exams conducted under the Ruk Jana Nahi, Open School, and Aa Laut Chale Yojna schemes can now view their results on the official website: mpsos.nic.in.

The results have been released for all the aforementioned schemes. Candidates can check their results by following the steps provided below.

MPSOS Examination 2025: Key highlights

Find all essential details about the MPSOS 2025 examination below:

Overview Details Exam name Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Board name Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board Academic year 2025-26 Official website mpsos.nic.in State Madhya Pradesh Class(s) 5 8 10 12 Exam dates June 2 - 20, 2025 Log in credentials Roll Number OS Roll Number Result date July 1, 2025 Result mode Online: Official website