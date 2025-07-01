IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) on June 30, 2025, and the applications can be submitted for the posts from today, July 1.

A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in starting today. The last date to apply is July 21, 2025.

IBPS PO 2025: Application fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹850

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175

IBPS PO: Important details

Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT) Vacancies 5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise) Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online (CBT) Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Eligibility Graduation (Any Discipline) Age Limit 20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories) Salary ₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand) Official Website www.ibps.in

Who can apply?

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen (or as per IBPS guidelines)

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks (Final-year students are not eligible)

Be aged between 20 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – as per norms) How to apply for IBPS PO 2025? Here are the simple terms to apply for the IBPS PO 2025: Visit ibps.in

Click on the IBPS PO 2025 registration link

Complete the registration and login

Fill in the application form

Upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference IBPS PO 2025: Important Dates Event Date Notification Release 30th June 2025 Online Application Starts 1st July 2025 Last Date to Apply 21st July 2025 Prelims Admit Card August 2025 Prelims Exam 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 Mains Exam 12th October 2025 Interview November-December 2025 Final Result January-February 2026