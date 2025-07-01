IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

IBPS PO 2025: Application fee
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹850
- SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175
IBPS PO: Important details
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Post Name
|Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)
|Vacancies
|5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise)
|Application Mode
|Online
|Exam Mode
|Online (CBT)
|Selection Process
|Prelims Mains Interview
|Eligibility
|Graduation (Any Discipline)
|Age Limit
|20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
|Salary
|₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand)
|Official Website
|www.ibps.in
Who can apply?
- Be an Indian citizen (or as per IBPS guidelines)
- Hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks (Final-year students are not eligible)
- Be aged between 20 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 years, OBC – 3 years, PwBD – as per norms)
How to apply for IBPS PO 2025?
- Visit ibps.in
- Click on the IBPS PO 2025 registration link
- Complete the registration and login
- Fill in the application form
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
IBPS PO 2025: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release
|30th June 2025
|Online Application Starts
|1st July 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|21st July 2025
|Prelims Admit Card
|August 2025
|Prelims Exam
|17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025
|Mains Exam
|12th October 2025
|Interview
|November-December 2025
|Final Result
|January-February 2026
IBPS PO Notification 2025: Download PDF
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app