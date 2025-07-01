Home / Education / News / Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

Haryana Board is set to hold the HBSE class 10 and 12th compartment exams 2025 from July 4, 2025. Candidates can download the admit cards now for the exams on its official website at bseh.org.in

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025
Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
The HBSE secondary and one-day senior secondary compartment exams 2025 will be administered by the Haryana Board of School Education starting July 4, 2025. The examination admit cards have already been released on the board's official website at bseh.org.in.
 
65 exam centres have been set up for the exams throughout the state, according to a joint statement from Board Chairman Prof. Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Kumar, and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal.

Haryana board class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025: Date and time

Class 10 (Secondary):
 
Date: July 5 to July 14, 2025 
 
Time: Afternoon session (2:00 PM - 4:30 PM or 5:00 PM).
 
Class 12 (Senior Secondary):
 
Date: July 4, 2025
 
Time: Afternoon session (2:00 PM - 4:30 PM or 5:00 PM).

Haryana board class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2025: Insights 

According to the board, the one-day Senior Secondary or Class 12 compartment exam, which is being held on July 4, 2025, will be taken by 16,842 candidates out of which 10,403 are boys and 6,439 are girls. 
 
The secondary or Class 10 compartment exams 2025 will be held from July 5 to 14, 2025, wherein a total of 10,794 candidates will appear. Out of these, 6,750 students are boys, and 4,044 girls. 

HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment 2025 admit card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in to download their compartment exams admit card.
 
Step: 2: On the homepage, there is a segment for the HBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2025 admit card download.
 
Step: 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen where students have to enter their login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
 
Step 4: After submitting the details, your HBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 admit card will be showcased on the screen.
 
Step 5: View all the information mentioned on the admit card carefully and take a printout for later reference. 

HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2025: Rules and Regulations

1. The Haryana Board compartment examination 2025 for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in pen and paper format. 
 
2. It is recommended that students arrive at the exam centre at least half an hour before the start of the HBSE supplementary exam.
 
3. Candidates must print their colored admit card on A-4 size paper only on exam day and paste the same colored photo that was uploaded when completing the application form to the admit card. The student's appropriate school must validate the photo that was pasted on the admit card.
 
4. It is prohibited to use electronic devices such as phones, calculators, pagers, and other devices that involve unfair methods during the exam. Any student who is caught using unfair tactics will face severe consequences by the guidelines. 

HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2025: Board arrangements 

In addition to announcing that observers have been assigned to perform full-time inspections at the exam centres, the board chairman stated that all necessary preparations had been made for the compartment exam to be held successfully. 
 
Furthermore, 27 efficient flying squads have been established, and Section 163 will continue to be in operation at all exam centres throughout the exam. In addition, photostat shops and coaching centres will continue to be closed within 500 metres of any radius surrounding any of the Education Board-established exam centres.
 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

