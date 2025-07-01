ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6

Candidates must keep their registration number and roll number ready. Follow these steps:

The CA Foundation exam for May 2025 was conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, with admit cards released on April 25. In comparison, the January 2025 session saw 1,10,887 candidates appear for the exam, out of which 23,861 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.52%.

Candidates should note that the May 2025 Foundation results will be available on all official ICAI portals, including icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Regarding exam timings, Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Advance reading time was given for all papers except Papers 3 and 4, which started directly at 2 PM.

The upcoming ICAI CA Inter, Final, and Foundation results are highly significant for students across the country, as they determine not only academic progression but also future opportunities in the chartered accountancy profession.