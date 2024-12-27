Odisha Police Constable 2024: Answer key released at official website

The provisional answer key for the positions of Sepoys and Constables was made public today, December 27, 2024, by the Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board (OPMSSB). Candidates have until December 30, 2024, to raise any objections they may have to the answer key online.

The provisional answer key for the written test for the 2030 Sepoy/Constable positions is available for download on the official website at https://odishapolice.gov.in.

It should be mentioned that starting on December 07, 2024, the organization began administering the written exam for Sepoys and Constables positions in a computer-based format. The deadline for submitting objections to the provisional answer key is December 30.

SSB Odisha Police Provisional Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections?

Within the allotted time, candidates can carefully go over the provisional answer key and raise objections. In order to raise an objection:

• Go to the official SSB portal at opolice.cbexams.com

• Fill in your Roll No and Password DOB in DDMMYYYY to login

• Follow the instructions in the User Manual available on the portal.

• Send the supporting documents alongside your objection.

SSB Odisha Police Provisional Answer Key 2024: Fees for raising objections

• Objections can be raised for a charge of Rs. 250 per question.

• After thorough investigation, the fee will be reimbursed if the objection is determined to be legitimate.

• The fee will be forfeited, if the objection is found to be invalid.

• After December 30, 2024 (10:00 AM), no objections will be accepted, thus candidates are encouraged to finish the process before then.

SSB Odisha Police Provisional Answer Key 2024: Final Decision

Regarding the objections raised, the SSB's judgment will be final and legally binding. After the specified deadline, no more correspondence will be accepted. To ensure accuracy in the evaluation process, candidates are urged to act quickly and go over the provisional answer key.