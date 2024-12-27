SBI PO recruitment: Notification for 600 probationary officer posts out

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially issued the Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment notification.

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 600 vacancies, presenting an opportunity for candidates who are keen to join one of India’s largest banks.

The recruitment process will take place in multiple phases, which will include a Preliminary, Main, and Psychometric Test/Group Exercises/Interview.

SBI started the application process for SBI PO Recruitment 2024 on December 27, 2024, and the last date to apply is January 16, 2025.

Candidates can download their preliminary examination call letters from the 3rd or 4th week of February 2025.

SBI PO Phase-I online preliminary examination will take place on March 8 and 15, 2025.

SBI PO Important dates

SBI PO Notification 2025 Release Date: 26th December 2024

SBI PO Start Date to Apply 2025: 27th December 2024

SBI PO Last Date to Apply 2025: 16th January 2025

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges: 16th January 2025

Last Date for Printing Application: 16th January 2025

SBI PO Preliminary Exam Date 2025: 8th & 15th March 2025

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025: April / May 2025

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification

Candidates must have a graduation degree in any field from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government to apply for this post. Candidates, who are currently in the final year or semester of graduation, may also apply provisionally, but they need to present evidence of passing by or before 30.04.2025, in case they are called for an interview.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the position should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old as of 01.04.2024. Candidates born on or after 02.04.1994 and on or before 01.04.2003 (inclusive of both dates) can apply.

Selection Process for SBI PO 2025

The selection process for SBI PO 2025 takes place in three distinct phases, phase I, Phase II, and phase III.

Phase I: Preliminary Examination

Phase I is a Preliminary Examination and it will be an objective test. This one-hour test has three sections consisting of 100 marks:

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Phase II: Main Examination

The second phase is the Main examination which consists of two parts:

A 200-mark objective test, covering topics such as Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness/Economy/Banking Knowledge, and English Language.

A 50-mark Descriptive test focusing on English Language proficiency.

Phase III: Psychometric Test/Group Exercises/Interview

Phase III includes a Psychometric Test for personality profiling. It includes Group Exercises (20 marks), and an Interview (30 marks). The final merit list is based on the aggregate marks from the Main Examination and Phase III, normalised to 100 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates is Rs 750/- and SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates do not need to pay a single penny. Application fee once paid would not be refunded on any account and it will also not be reserved for any other examination or selection.

What is the process to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2024: