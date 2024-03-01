NEET MDS 2024: Exam postponement request 'under process', RTI reveals

NEET MDS 2024: The National Eligibility and Entrance Examination for Masters in Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is scheduled for March 18, 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts the NEET MDS exam.

AISU shared a post on X on Wednesday mentioning that they filed an RTI seeking information about the NEET MDS 2024 Exam postponement on February 8, 2024. They received a response that reads it is 'Under Process' in the Ministry.

On 08.02.2024, we filed an RTI to seek information about the NEET MDS exam postponement. Today, we received a response stating that our representations are 'Under Process' in the Ministry #NEETMDS2024 #RescheduleNEETMDS2024ToJuly https://t.co/wCIt9Q2ftL — All India Student's Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) February 28, 2024

AISU addressed a letter earlier to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health emphasising various crucial issues which require urgent consideration. Currently, they raised concerns about the practicality of holding NEET MDS 2024 exams in March, thereafter thinking about the concurrent counselling process with NEET PG and it is expected that their internship might be completed in August or September 2024.

In their letter, AISU mentioned that the NEET MDS happened in December 2020 which matched the delayed NEET PG exam ensuring a fair process for students applying to both exams.

Apart from this, AISU also raised concerns about the long period of inactivity that dental students experienced from March to the completion of their internships, which could last around 6-7 months. They are concerned about wasting valuable time and disrupting academic progress due to extended breaks.