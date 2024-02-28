TS POLYCET 2024: Registration starts at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TS POLYCET 2024: Eligibility Applicants who have passed the SSC or its equivalent exam recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are qualified to apply for TS POLYCET 2024.
Furthermore, applicants who have compartmentally passed or are appearing for the SSC2024 exam are additionally qualified to apply. But they must have passed all subjects before applying for admission.
TS POLYCET 2024: Steps to apply Step 1: Go to the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Step 2: Reach and press on the link for the TS POLYCET Exam 2024, on the homepage. Step 3: Pressing on the link will showcase a registration window on the screen.
TS POLYCET: Fees The application fee for TS POLYCET 2024 is Rs 500 for every category, with the exception of SC and ST applicants, who are expected to pay Rs 250 for registration.
READ: TS Inter Exams 2024: 1st year exams to begin today, 2nd year tomorrow
READ: TS Inter Exams 2024: 1st year exams to begin today, 2nd year tomorrow