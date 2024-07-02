Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NEET PG: Exam date not to be released today, will be announced this week

On June 22, the NEET PG exam was postponed by the NBE less than 12 hours before the exam was to be held. Now, the exam is expected to be held in August

NEET PG exams by NBE
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
The new exam date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 won't be declared today on July 2, but will be announced later this week, a senior official from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) reportedly told the Indian Express.
A plan has been shared with the Centre and the NBE is awaiting approval on the same, as per NBE sources. “We need to take proper care of logistics when conducting such a big exam like NEET PG. So we cannot announce the exam dates without first discussing and getting a green signal from TCS, our logistics partner, and the government,” the source stated.

Less than 12 hours before the test was scheduled to be conducted on June 22, the NBE postponed the NEET PG and now the examination may take place at some time in August.

NEET PG 2024: Insights 

The Indian Express reports that NBE sources have discussed a plan with the Centre and are seeking further instructions.
The exam date of the current year's NEET PG has undergone many postponements. The test was planned to occur on March 3, but it was later postponed. In any case, because of the Rath Yatra occasion, the National Medical Commission (NMC) rescheduled the exam to June 23, which was also cancelled.

NEET PG: Overview

In India, the NEET PG is a national exam for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses. The test will comprise of 200 multiple-choice questions with an overall of 800 marks. 
Each right answer will get a candidate four marks, while each wrong answer will result in one mark getting deducted from the scores. By acting as a single admissions window, NEET-PG makes the admissions process for postgraduate medical courses easier.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

