UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Results out at upsc.gov.in; know how to check yours

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 results were declared today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The candidates can view and download their results from the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. Applicants who qualified for the UPSC Civil Services exams (prelims) 2024 can appear for the UPSC Mains (written test). Candidates who have passed the UPSC prelims and mains exams are eligible to participate in a UPSC interview for final selection for the various positions and services. The number of attempts allotted to candidates in the OBC and PwBD categories is nine, while the number allotted to candidates in the SC and ST categories will be relaxed. Notably, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was conducted on June 16 nationwide at different exam centres.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Steps to check and download

• Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Result 2024 link available.

• A new page will be displayed where applicants will have to fill in the required details.

• Press on submit and the result will be showcased.

• View the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

UPSC Prelims Result 2024: What's next?

The shortlisted candidates will currently need to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024. The dates and guidelines for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be declared on the UPSC official website soon, the Commission said while announcing the CSE prelims result.

As per the UPSC schedule, the commission will hold the Civil Services (Mains) Exam 2024 in September 2024.

UPSC Prelims Result: Marking pattern

There were two Objective type (multiple-choice) papers for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, each with maximum of 400 marks.

The UPSC had before expressed that it would draw a list of contenders to be qualified for the Civil Services (Primary) exams in light of the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and complete qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Exams.

1,056 vacancies are intended to filled under the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examinations in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with 40 seats reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The number of vacancies have decreased as compared to last year when the commission filled 1,105 positions.