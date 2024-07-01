Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NEET UG 2024: Re-exam result, rank announced at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG re-exam result today, June 30, 2024 on the official website. Students can view their results at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

NEET UG 2024
NEET UG 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
On June 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced each candidate's rank and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) re-exam 2024 result. The revised NEET 2024 result can now be seen and downloaded by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. 
1,563 candidates who received grace marks for the actual exam on May 5, 2024, took the NEET 2024 retest on June 23, 2024. However, only 813 candidates took the retest, and 750 students did not take the NEET re-exam in 2024. The NTA has published the NEET revised scores 2024 for each of the 1,563 applicants.

NEET UG 2024: Steps to download 

The NEET UG 2024 retest result can be viewed by following these steps:
    • Go to the official NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.
    • Press on the link for "NEET UG 2024 Retest Result".
    • Fill in your roll number, date of birth, and security pin or captcha.
    • [Press the "Submit" button.
    • Check your result on the screen.
    • Download and print the result for future use. 

NEET UG 2024: Details mentioned 

Given below are details will be mentioned on the NEET UG 2024 Re-test Result: 

    • Candidate's name
    • Roll number
    • Application number
    • Qualifying status
    • Cut-off score for different categories
    • Date of birth
    • Category and sub-category
    • Marks obtained in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
    • Total marks obtained
    • Percentile score
    • All India Rank (AIR)
    • Category rank
    • State rank
    • Nationality
    • NEET UG 2024 re-test result status. 

NEET UG 2024: Time and place 

The NEET 2024 retest was given in seven locations – Chandigarh, a Union Territory, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Gujarat. The re-exam for NEET 2024 took place from 2 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Applicants who didn't show up for the NEET 2024 re-test should acknowledge the original scores obtained before the expansion of grace marks.

NEET UG 2024: Counselling

The NTA informed the Supreme Court during the same hearing that the NEET retest will take place on June 23 and that the results will likely be announced by June 30 in order to facilitate the counselling process, which begins on July 6. 
The medical counselling committee (MCC) NEET UG counselling will be held for 15% all India quota seats and all seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim College, Banaras Hindu College, College of Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia) alongside seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. The complete schedule will soon be available on mcc.nic.in.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

