NIOS 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 for October session released at nios.ac.in

The October session exam dates for the 2026 Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory exams have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in, now allows students to download their exam date sheet.

Exam dates, subject codes, and exam times are listed on the exam date sheet. Exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026, and end on December 7, 2026. Once available, applicants can download their hall tickets from the official NIOS website.

The result of the examination is likely to be announced 7 weeks after the last date of the examination.

NIOS 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How to download? · Visit the official website, nios.ac.in · Route to the 'Notification' tab · Choose the 'Examination & Result' option · Click on the link indicating the Class 10, 12 October session date sheet · Students are advised to download and save the board exam schedule for later. How to download the NIOS 10th and 12th admit card 2026? · Visit the official website at nios.ac.in · Press on the NIOS 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF link · Use the application number and date of birth as the needed login credentials

· NIOS 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2026 released for special exams; check complete schedule · Save the NIOS 10th and 12th admit card PDF and take a hard copy for later use. NIOS Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026 · October 22, 2026- Principles and Inventory Management (259), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Veda Adhyayan (245), Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273) · October 23, 2026- Accountancy (224), Indian Sign Language (230) · October 24, 2026- Painting (225)

· October 28, 2026- Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil(237), Sindhi (238) · October 29, 2026- Data Entry Operations (Th) (229) · October 31, 2026- Home Science (216) · November 2, 2026- Military Studies (274), Sanskrit (209), Employability Skills (250), Bodh Darshan (241) · November 4, 2026- Psychology (222) · November 5, 2026- Mathematics (211) · November 6, 2026- Science (212) · November 12, 2026- English (202)

· November 17, 2026- Business Studies (215) · November 18, 2026- Hindi (201) · November 20, 2026- Natyakala (285), Economics (214) · November 21, 2026- Social Science (213) · November 25, 2026- Indian Culture and Heritage (223) · November 26, 2026- Urdu (206) · November 28, 2026- Hindustani Sangeet (242) · December 1, 2026- Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249) · December 2, 2026- Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand & Foot Care (642), Bakery & Confectionery (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP) (613), Certificate in Yog (614), Indian Sign Language (230), Beauty Therapy (640), Cutting & Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640)

· December 4, 2026- Carnatic Sangeet (243) · December 5, 2026- Bharatiya Darshan (247) · December 7, 2026- Sanskrit Sahitya (248). NIOS Class 12 Exam Schedule · October 22, 2026- Sanskrit Vyakaran (346), Basics of Transportation (379), Bodh Darshan (381) · October 23, 2026- Early Childhood Care and Education (376) · October 24, 2026- Geography (316) · October 28, 2026- English (302) · October 29, 2026- Painting (332) · October 31, 2026- Mathematics (311), Transportation & Warehouse Manag. (377) · November 2, 2026- History (315), Physics (312), Library and Information Science (339), Environmental Science (333)

· November 4, 2026- Hindi (301), Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship (350), Inventory Management (378) · November 5, 2026- Biology (314), Accountancy (320), Introduction to Law (338) · November 6, 2026- Business Studies (319) · November 12, 2026- Computer Science (330), Sociology (331), Tourism (337), Physical Education (373) · November 17, 2026- Chemistry (313), Political Science (317), Mass Communication (336), Military Studies (374) · November 18, 2026- Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi · November 20, 2026- Sanskrit (309) · November 21, 2026- Economics (318)

· November 25, 2026- Home Science (321) · November 26, 2026- Data Entry Operations (Th) (336) · November 28, 2026- Indian Sign Language (382), Psychology (328) · December 1, 2026- Housekeeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363), Web Designing & Development (Th.) (622), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance (663), Yoga Assistant (667) · December 2, 2026- Urdu (306), Veda Adhyayan (345), Entrepreneurship (349)