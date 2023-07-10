Atishi issues order to save Delhi govt school buildings amid heavy rain

Delhi Education Minister Atishi issued an order to ensure the safety of schools amid incessant rains, on Sunday.

"As we are aware that during last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rainfalls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings," stated the order.

All regional directors, zonal directors, deputy directors, principals and vice principals of the education department were directed to conduct physical inspections of schools.

The Education minister also asked the authorities to ensure that as the schools open on Monday, there is no shortage of resources or infrastructure that may affect the children.

"It is directed that all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals must conduct physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction today itself and ensure that on opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children," the order read further.

The minister has also ordered the Education secretary and the director to ensure the safety of government school buildings and file a compliance report by Monday night.

"In case, any deficiencies or serious problem is found then the same should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening. Secretary/Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight i.e. 09.07.2023 positively," the order stated further.