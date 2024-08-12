The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 results on Monday, with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) retaining its position as the top institute in India. IIT Madras has once again been recognised as the best engineering college, marking the ninth consecutive year of its dominance in this category. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university in the country.
This is the sixth time that IIT Madras has held the position of the best overall institute in India, followed by IISc, and IIT Bombay. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi are the only other institutes in the top ten that are not IITs.
AIIMS New Delhi also retained its position as the best medical college in India.
Among the top universities in India, JNU comes in second place after IISc, followed by Jamia Milia Islamia, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Banaras Hindu University. Three out of the tops ten universities in this category are based in the capital.
NIRF 2024: Top overall institutes in India
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
7. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
10. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
NIRF 2024: Top university rankings in India
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
6. University of Delhi, New Delhi
7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
8. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
10. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
NIRF 2024: Top engineering institutes in India
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
9. Indian Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
NIRF 2024: Top management institutes in India
1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
6. Indian Institute of Management Mumbai
7. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
8. Indian Institute of Management Indore
9. XLRI- Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur
10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
NIRF 2024: Top colleges in India
1. Hindu college, Delhi
2. Miranda House, Delhi
3. St Stephen's College, Delhi
4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
6. St Xavier's College, Kolkata
7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Womn, Coimbatore
8. Loyola College, Chennai
9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi
10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
NIRF 2024: Top medical colleges in India
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru
5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
New categories and criteria changes
This year, NIRF introduced three new categories: ‘open universities’, ‘skill universities’, and ‘state-funded government universities’. The rankings framework evaluates institutions across 16 categories, including overall, universities, engineering, management, medical, and law, among others. The framework considers five broad parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
Additionally, the evaluation criteria have been updated, with changes to the faculty-to-student ratio, which has been adjusted from 1:15 to 1:10 in medical institutes and increased to 1:20 in state government universities.
In its ninth edition, NIRF continues to be a key indicator of the performance and quality of higher education institutions in India, with over 5,500 institutions participating last year. AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe, announced plans to introduce a ‘sustainability rankings’ category next year, which will focus on environmental responsibility in education.