NMC withdraws new medical curriculum guidelines after public outcry

NMC withdraws new medical curriculum guidelines after public outcry

"The CBME guidelines will be revised and updated in due course", the medical education body said in a media release

Medical college
Sanket Koul Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
The National Medical Commission on Thursday announced that its new Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines, 2024 stand withdrawn and cancelled. This cancellation of the new medical curriculum comes after experts and rights activists criticised the reinstatement of several controversial topics in the forensic medicine and toxicology curriculum for undergraduate medical students. 

These topics include references to ‘sodomy’ and ‘lesbianism’ as unnatural sexual offences. The curriculum had also brought back contentious topics such as virginity tests, importance of hymen, definition of virginity and defloration, which had been done away with after directions by the Madras High Court in 2022.
“The  CBME guidelines will be revised and updated in due course”, the medical education body said in a media release.     
Topics :Medical collegeseducation

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

