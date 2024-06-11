NTA SWAYAM 2024: Results announced on official website at exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination results of the SWAYAM January 2024. Applicants who took the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester test can go to the official sites at swayam12.ntaonline.in and swayam.nta.ac.in to take a look at their scores. To view their results, candidates will need their application number and password.

The exam was conducted for a total of 451 papers. An overall of 77467 applicants had registered for the examination out of which 64846 students appeared for it. The officials notice says that, “The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators".

NTA SWAYAM 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Applicants must visit to the official website of the NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the NTA SWAYAM January semester result link available

Step 3: In the following step, key in your application number/email ID and Date of birth

Step 4: Press on submit and the NTA SWAYAM Results 2024 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: View your result carefully and download the scorecard

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the NTA SWAYAM January Results 2024 for future records.

NTA SWAYAM 2024: Insights

The NTA said in its official notice, “January 2024-Semester Exams of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) were conducted by the National Testing Agency on 18, 19, 26 and 27 May 2024 (in 8 sessions) at 279 centres in 248 cities across the country. Exam was held in 451 papers. Medium of the paper was English except in Language papers".

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to the Ministry of Education for further action at their end,” the agency further added.

All information on the NTA SWAYAM scorecard 2024, including the candidate's name, roll number, subject name, scores, qualifying status, and remarks must be verified by candidates. If there are any discrepancies in the grades, they must notify the authorities.

What is NTA SWAYAM?

The best teaching experience is provided by SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), an online portal. On this portal, any student can enrol in online courses. The number of institutions, course needs, universities, and other factors influence availability, which will fluctuate over time.

A significant new initiative known as SWAYAM has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resources Development in order to achieve the three fundamental principles of education policy – access, fairness, and quality.

SWAYAM gives a complete stage and gateway for online courses, utilizing information and communication innovation, covering school students, grades 9 to 12; graduates and postgraduates in all disciplines.