Osmania University releases CPGET 2023 exam dates, check full schedule here

The Directorate of Admissions of Hyderabad's Osmania University has released exam dates for Telangana Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023. According to the official schedule, exams will begin on June 30 and will last till July 10, 2023. Candidates who have registered for TS CPGET 2023 exams can check their exam dates and timing from the official website, i.e., cpget.tsche.ac.in.
The registration process for admission to postgraduate courses at Osmania University, Hyderabad, concluded on June 20. The registered candidates will be able to download their TS CPGET 2023 admit card soon.
The TS CPGET entrance exams will be held in three shifts, i.e., morning, afternoon and evening shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11 am, followed by the afternoon shift between 1 pm to 2.30 pm and lastly, the evening shift will be held between 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates must note that the concerned authorities have not released the entrance exam date for M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, and Theatre Arts, because admission in these courses is not conducted via entrance test.
TS CPGET Exam Dates 2023
Here's the complete schedule for the TS CPGET entrance exam: