The 2nd PUC supplementary exams were held from May 22 to June 2. The exams took place in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift was conducted between 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. In the afternoon shift, the exams were conducted between 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm. Only those students, who could not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023, appeared for supplementary exams.

Karnataka Pre-University Education Department announced the 2nd PUC or Class 12th supplementary examination result today, June 20, at 11 am. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC or class 12th supplementary exams can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., karresults.nic.in.