Kejriwal hasn't established a single new college in last ten years: BJP

Launching a scathing attack against Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated that, like many of the education institutions and universities under the Delhi government, 12 colleges affiliated with Delhi University have reached a state of near collapse. "Aam Aadmi Party government, which claims to have presented a profit budget and a world-class education model, needs to answer why it has failed to release timely funds for 12 colleges over the last decade," said Sachdeva. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the last ten years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not established a single new college. The 12 existing colleges inherited from previous administrations have been neglected to the point of ruin, with both administrative and academic standards deteriorating significantly," he added.

Sachdeva highlighted that, over the past decade, teachers and staff in these 12 government colleges have rarely received their salaries on time or in full.

According to Sachdeva, these 12 colleges need around Rs 1,200 crore annually to maintain operations effectively, but the government only provides Rs 400 crore in instalments. This approach merely creates a facade of fulfilling its responsibilities.

Delhi BJP President also criticized the government, saying that whether it is Manish Sisodia or Atishi Marlena, they have always released the budgeted funds for these colleges in instalments. Each instalment is accompanied by a press conference as if it were an extra grant.