The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam for 1st and 2nd year courses. Candidates can check their exam results on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

To check their exam results and scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number and other details.

The MP D.El.Ed exam was held from July 12 to August 2, 2024. Those who want to appear in the examination can click the link below to check and download their MP D.El.Ed Scorecard 2024.

MP DElEd Result 2024: How to check and download?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the MP DEIEd result 2024: