MP DEIEd results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year released; here's how to check

MP DElEd Results 2024 have been released for 1st and 2nd year courses. Candidates can check their results through the official website, at mpresults.nic.in

Exam results, results
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam for 1st and 2nd year courses. Candidates can check their exam results on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

To check their exam results and scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number and other details.

The MP D.El.Ed exam was held from July 12 to August 2, 2024. Those who want to appear in the examination can click the link below to check and download their MP D.El.Ed Scorecard 2024. 

MP DElEd Result 2024: How to check and download?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the MP DEIEd result 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., mpresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage page, click on the MP DElEd result link, ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024’ or ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result July-2024.’
  • Once you click on it a new page will open.
  • Enter your roll number.
  • You can check and download the mark sheet.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
  • Once the result is downloaded, users can check their name, sectional marks, roll number and other details.
First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

