IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 for Prelims out, here's how to check and download

The admit card for the upcoming IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 was released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website, at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO prelims examination will take place in eight shifts in two days. The candidates who are likely to appear for the examination should carry their printout of the admit card to the exam centre. The admit card will carry all the important details about the examination, like, exam venue, date, reporting time, and shift timings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recruitment process for IBPS PO will have three stages–Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will qualify for the next round, which is the mains examination.

The IBPS PO Prelims exams are scheduled to take place on October 19 and October 20.

How to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the IBPS PO admit card 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, https://www.ibps.in/

On the home, check for the "IBPS PO Admit Card 2024" link.

Then you need to enter your credentials, such as your registration number and password.

Once you enter your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

All the students should visit the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Students need to bring their valid photo ID with printed admit cards to the exam centre and you can follow the instructions on the admit cards carefully.

What are the details mentioned on the IBPS PO Admit Card 2024?

The IBPS PO prelims examination will take place on the 19th and 20th of October 2024. According to the official notice, the candidates need to qualify for the prelims exam to appear in the main examination. Here are the details mentioned about the IBPS PO 2024 exam.

Name of the Exam Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Exam Name: IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024

Post: Probationary Officer (PO)

Vacant Posts: 3955

Exam Mode: Online

Date of issue of admit card: 11 October 2024

Selection Process: Preliminary Exam

Main Examination: Interview

Exam Language: English/Hindi

Application Mode: Online

Official website: www.ibps.in