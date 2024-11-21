CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2025: Major updates every student should know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 and 12 board exam datesheets 2025 on November 20, 2024, Wednesday. This is the first time in history that the board has announced the datasheet 86 days before the examination.

According to the board datasheet, the examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15 and will conclude on March 18 and April 4, for classes 10 and 12, respectively.

This year, around 44 lakh students will appear for the examinations which will be conducted across India and 26 foreign countries.

Apart from early datasheet announcements, the board has made significant changes this year.

Major changes in CBSE board exams 2025

Reduction in competency-based questions

This year, there will be more competency-based questions for class 12 to test students' practical applications of the knowledge. It is designed to assess students' ability to apply theoretical language to practical use. There would be more such questions in the examination, for which students have to apply their problem-solving skills. This change is made in alignment with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Last year, there were 40 per cent competency-based questions, which now has increased to 50 per cent for class 12. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), case-based, and source-based integrated questions will also be part of competency-based situations. However, there are no such changes in the CBSE class 10th exam format, just like last year's format, 50 per cent of the questions of class 10 will be competency-based.

The number of constructed response questions such as short answers and long answer questions will be slightly less than the previous year for both class 10 and 12 board exams.

More From This Section

75 per cent attendance is mandatory

A minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory to sit in the examination. The board offers a 25 per cent reduction in attendance keeping specific circumstances such as medical emergencies, students participating in National or International sports tournaments, or other serious reasons in mind, provided that students should submit the necessary documentation.

CBSE to introduce two-term board exams from next year

In the academic session starting from 2025-26, CBSE will introduce two-term board exams to be held twice a year. Offering two-term exams from 2026 onwards, students gain additional opportunities to demonstrate their learning progress over the academic year, while CBSE works on finalising the logistical aspects of this two-term system.