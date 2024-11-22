ICSE, ISC 2025: Exam timetable for Class 10, 12 to be announced soon

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) timetable for the 2025 board exams are anticipated to be made public today by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The timetables will soon be available for download on the official CISCE website for candidates taking these exams.

Between February and March of 2025, the CISCE will administer the ISC 12th and ICSE 10th exams. Exams will be held offline using pen and paper. The recent information on the exam schedule can be found on the official website at cisce.org. A PDF version of the exam schedule will be made available.

ICSE, ISC 2025: Steps to download

Once the date sheets/timetables are announced, Class 10th and 12th students can follow these below steps to download them:

1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org. on web browser

2. View the notices or exam section for a link to the ICSE/ISC 2025 date sheet.

3. Route for the date sheet notification link

3. Once the link is available, press on it to open the PDF document.

4. Download the PDF.

ICSE, ISC 2025: ISC timetable 2025

The datesheet exams have not yet been formally announced. Siksha.com predicts that the CISCE Class 12th exam will begin on February 12 and run through March 22. In the meanwhile, the tentative dates for the 2025 ICSE timetable are February 21–March 17.

The ICSE schedule for 2024 was made public on December 8, 2024, last year. The ICSE exams were held in pen and paper format from February 21 to March 28, 2024, in accordance with the previous test schedule. In addition to exam dates, the PDF contains additional instructions for students regarding schedules, reporting times, necessary paperwork, etc.

To prevent last-minute rushes, students are recommended to thoroughly review the ICSE exam dates as well as the guidelines and directions. To familiarise yourself with the exam's marking scheme, level of difficulty, and question categories, they can also visit the official website.

ICSE, ISC 2025: Insights

Students can get all the information they need about the exam dates on the ISC and ISCE exam date sheet 2025. Dates, subject-specific exam schedules, exam lengths, reporting times, and shift timings will all be included. It is recommended that students frequently visit the official website for any new information in order to stay informed.

For more information, students must also review their ICSE and ISC admit cards for 2025. On all exam days, they must bring their admit cards to the appropriate testing location.

The ICSE and ISC test timetable was previously made public by CISCE by December 2023. Last year, a minimum of 3.43 lakh students took the class 10 and 12 exams. 2,43 617 people took the Class 10 final exam, and 2,42 328 of them passed. Additionally, 98,901 students took the Class 12 exam last year, and 98,088 of them passed.