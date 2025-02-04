JEE Mains 2025: NTA to announce provisional answer key soon; details inside

The Joint Entrance Exam 2025 Session 1 provisional answer key will be made available shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) . The correct answers to the exam's questions will be included in the JEE Main 2025 answer key. To verify the right answers and determine their JEE Main score, candidates can refer to the answer key.

The Main Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) took place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. According to reports, the official website is anticipated to declare the JEE Main Session 1 results around February 12, 2025.

By entering their application number and birthdate, candidates will be able to view their results. Important elements including the applicant's score, percentile, and other vital information will be included in the result.

NTA JEE Main 2025: Official statement

As per the information by the NTA, it states "The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a public notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days."

“The NTA will display the recorded responses and question papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result / NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” it further added.

JEE Main session 1 answer key: How to check when released?

• Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

• Open the Session 1 provisional answer key and download the link

• Fill in the requested login details

• Submit and view the answer key for complete details and verify.

JEE Main session 1 exam 2025: Passing marks

The testing agency will release the necessary scores for JEE Main 2025 in the form of an NTA score after the results announcement. This displays a candidate's performance in comparison to others.

The minimal scores required to be eligible for JEE advanced or to get admitted to prestigious engineering schools are determined in part by this percentile method.

The minimal score is determined by several factors, including the difficulty of the exam and the quantity of applications.

Each year, JEE Mains 2025 Passing results differ by category. It is anticipated that because of modifications to the exam format, the minimum passing scores may alter this year as well. The scores needed to pass the general category of JEE Main 2024 were around 93.23 last year. Candidates can review the JEE Main 2025 passing score requirements for the previous three years.

JEE Main exam 2025: Additional information

NTA will make the exam response sheet available together with the answer key. By entering their login information, which includes their application number and birthdate, candidates will be able to download the response sheet.

The response sheet will include the candidates' graded responses to the JEE Main 2025 exam questions. By consulting the response sheet, candidates will be able to determine their approximate exam scores.

IITs, NITs, centrally funded technical schools, and other state-participating universities will admit candidates who pass the JEE main 2025 exam. Notably, 2.5 lakh applicants will be considered qualified for admission to IITs through the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.

2025 JEE Main exam: What’s next?

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 will start on April 1 and end on April 8, 2025. To get admission to 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, 40 GFTIs, and other participating colleges, the JEE Main exams are administered. Candidates can take the JEE Advanced 2025 exam if they achieve the necessary percentile in the JEE Mains.