The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the December 2024 session. The final answer key for the CTET December 2024 will be declared by CBSE along with the results.

CBSE stated in an official notice, “There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website ctet.nic.in from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable".

CTET Result 2025: Download Certificate through Digilocker Successful candidates can download their digital certificate from the DigiLocker platform. For results, you have to login to the DigiLocker website or application. “The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” CBSE added.

CTET 2024 Date and Time

On December 14, 2024, the CBSE conducted two shifts for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024: Paper 1 from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM and Paper 2 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates had until January 5, 2025, to contest the CTET December 2024 preliminary answer key, which was made public on January 1, 2025. Candidates who wanted to teach courses 1 to 5 were required to take Paper 1, and those who wanted to teach classes 6 to 8 were required to take Paper 2.

CBSE CTET December 2024 Result: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says, ‘CTET December 2024 Result’ (once released).

Step 3: On the newly opened page, fill in your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press on submit and your CTET December 2024 Result that will display on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of it for future.

CTET 2024: Additional

The challenges will be examined by CBSE's subject matter experts. A policy decision will be made and the cost will be refunded if a challenge is objected to. The board's decision regarding the challenges would be final, according to CBSE, and no more communication will be accepted. The final answer key will be used to prepare the CTET result.