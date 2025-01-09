ctet december 2024 result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET results 2024 today, 9 January. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their exam through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The CTET marks of Paper 1 and Paper 2 can be downloaded by candidates using their roll number through the official website.

The CTET 2024 December session examination took place on December 14, 2024, in 136 cities across the country.

It was conducted in two shifts. Paper 2 was conducted in shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12 noon and paper 1 took place in shift 2 from 2:30 am to 5 pm.

Candidates who cleared the CTET 2024 paper will be eligible for the teaching position for classes 1 to 5 and those who cleared the paper 2 can apply for teacher posts from classes 6 to 8.

What after the CBSE CTET results 2024?

Candidates who have qualified for the examination can apply for the posts of PRT/TGT/PGT at schools that accept CTET marks. The certificate is mandatory to become a teacher in government schools, State Governments and Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, etc.).

How to download CTET Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CTET Result 2024;

Firstly, visit the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the 'CTET December 2024 Result' link.

You can enter your roll number and date of birth.

Once you enter your necessary details, your exam results will appear on your screen.

You can also take a printout for future reference.

CTET results 2024 Direct Link: https://cbseresults.nic.in/CtetDec24/CtetDec24q.htm

Download the CTET Results 2025 through Digilocker

CTET December Result 2024 Overview The details related to the exam and results are provided in this article: Candidates can download their digital certificates through the Digilocker platform. You have to log in to the Digilocker website or application.