Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

CBSE CTET Result 2024 declared; here's how to check, download the marksheet

CTET 2024 result Out: CBSE announced the CTET December session results today. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website, ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

teachers
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ctet december 2024 result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE CTET results 2024 today, 9 January. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their exam through the official website, i.e. ctet.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 
 
The CTET marks of Paper 1 and Paper 2 can be downloaded by candidates using their roll number through the official website. 
 
The CTET 2024 December session examination took place on December 14, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. 
 
It was conducted in two shifts. Paper 2 was conducted in shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12 noon and paper 1 took place in shift 2 from 2:30 am to 5 pm.
 
Candidates who cleared the CTET 2024 paper will be eligible for the teaching position for classes 1 to 5 and those who cleared the paper 2 can apply for teacher posts from classes 6 to 8.

What after the CBSE CTET results 2024?

Candidates who have qualified for the examination can apply for the posts of PRT/TGT/PGT at schools that accept CTET marks. The certificate is mandatory to become a teacher in government schools, State Governments and Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, etc.).

Also Read

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

CBSE CTET admit card 2024: Check where and how to download Dec hall tickets

CTET 2024: Admit card dates confirmed on official website, check details

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 is out; here's how to check and download

How to download CTET Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CTET Result 2024; 
  • Firstly, visit the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the 'CTET December 2024 Result' link.
  • You can enter your roll number and date of birth.
  • Once you enter your necessary details, your exam results will appear on your screen.
  • You can also take a printout for future reference.

CTET results 2024 Direct Link: https://cbseresults.nic.in/CtetDec24/CtetDec24q.htm

Download the CTET Results 2025 through Digilocker

Candidates can download their digital certificates through the Digilocker platform. You have to log in to the Digilocker website or application. 

CTET December Result 2024 Overview

The details related to the exam and results are provided in this article:

 

Name of the Exam Body
Central Board of Secondary Education (CSBE)
Name of the Exam
Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET)
Session
December 2024
CTET Exam Date
14 December 2024
Result Date
9th January
Credentials
Roll Number
Official Website
ctet.nic.in
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2025: Jan exam slip soon at official website

BPSC 70th prelims answer key 2024 out, check last date to raise objections

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card to be released shortly for Jan 9, 10 and 15 exams

Topics :CBSE CTETEntrance ExamsTeachers

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story