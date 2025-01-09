HBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th timetable out at official website

The dates for the 10th and 12th grade exams have been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani. Datasheets are available for download on the official website at bseh.org.in, for students who have registered for the HBSE 2025 exams. The HBSE date sheet 2025 also contains important information including the test dates, times, and subject-by-subject schedule in PDF format.

Class 10 board exams will take place from February 28 to March 19, while Haryana board Class 12 exams will start on February 27 and go through April 2, 2025, according to the notice. Both tests will take three hours to complete. The exam will run from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm in a single shift. The exam for certain papers will take place between 12.30 pm and 3 pm.

HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2025: How to download?

Students awaiting Haryana Board Date Sheet 2025 Class 10 may view and download the following steps listed below:

• Visit the official website of the Haryana Board, i.e. bseh.org.in

• On the home page, route and press on the latest announcement section

• Now, press on the link for HBSE 10th date sheet 2025

• The HBSE 10th time table will display on the screen

• Save and download the Class 10 HBSE Date Sheet PDF

• Take a printout and save it till the announcement of results is made.

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025: How to download?

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Class 10th timetable

• February 28- Hindi

• March 3- English

• March 5- Social Science

• March 7- Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

• March 11- Science

• March 13- Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Sanskrit Vyakran

• March 17- Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya

• March 19- NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction.

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Class 12th datesheet

• February 27- English Core/English Elective

• March 1- Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core

• March 4- Physics, Economics

• March 6- Fine Arts

• March 10- History, Biology

• March 12- Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration

• March 15- Political Science

• March 18- Mathematics

• March 20- Sociology, Entrepreneurship

• March 21- Home Science

• March 22- Military Science, Dance, Psychology, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul), Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Paramparagat Sanskriti Vidyapeeth)

• March 24- Geography

• March 25- Music Hindustani Vocal, Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie, Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla), Business Studies.

HBSE board exams 2025: Important Instructions for follow

• Admit Cards: In the exam hall, students should carry their valid admit cards alongside scanned photographs.

• Restricted Items: Calculators and mobile phones are strictly banned in the exam hall. Any breaking rule will result in disciplinary action.

• Accessibility for Disabled students: Special provisions accessible for students with disabilities, with extra time and the help of an amanuensis.

• Follow Instructions: Students are anticipated to strictly follow all rules given by the exam center invigilators and those highlighted on their admit cards.

• Essential Supplies: Students showing up for subjects including map work are suggested to bring their own log tables and pencils.

• Emergency Contact: In case of any emergencies, students can contact the HBSE via designated Whatsapp number (8816840349) or PABX lines (01664-244171 to 244176).