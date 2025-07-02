Home / Education / News / PTET results 2025 released for B.A, B.Ed courses at ptetvmoukota2025.in

PTET results 2025 released for B.A, B.Ed courses at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Rajasthan PTET 2025 results for B.Ed and integrated BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed courses are out. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in

PTET results 2025 out
PTET results 2025 released: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has announced the PTET 2025 results. These are for both 2-year and 4-year teacher education courses. 
 
Students who took the B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., or B.Ed. exams can check their results on the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.
 
The final answer key for both courses has also been updated and released.

How to check and download your PTET results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the PTET results 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, ptetvmoukota2025.in
  • On the home page, click on the "PTET Result 2025" link
  • Choose either the 2-year or 4-year course link
  • Enter your login details and hit submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future use
The PTET 2025 exam for both courses was held on June 15 across all 41 districts in Rajasthan, from 11 AM to 2 PM.
 
Earlier, the provisional answer key was shared on June 9. Students had until June 21 to raise objections.
 
For more updates, visit the official PTET website.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

