Home / Education / News / DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

The university said that the last date to fill out the Google form provided for the verification of students is July 10, 2025

Delhi University, DU
The move is expected to benefit several students whose academic progress was disrupted due to the situation during Operation Sindoor
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday notified a special opportunity for students who missed their semester examinations in May due to the situation during Operation Sindoor. The university said that the last date to fill out the Google form provided for the verification of students is July 10, 2025, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
“All concerned students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024–25 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of the Google form on the following link for the examination is 10.07.2025 (Thursday) till 11.59 pm,” the university said in a notification on Tuesday.
 
The students can register with the Google form link:
 
PTI reported that in an official statement, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, said the university has made provisions for affected undergraduate and postgraduate students of the 2024–25 academic year to reappear for their missed papers on May 13, 14, and 15. 
 
The notification also highlighted that the opportunity is only for those students who missed their exams due to unavoidable circumstances during Operation Sindoor, and students will need to show documentary proof of their inability to reach Delhi to appear for the examinations. 
 
The Controller of Examinations emphasised that the provision ensures students are not academically penalised for events beyond their control, while maintaining the integrity of the process by requiring valid documentation.
 
The move is expected to benefit several students whose academic progress was disrupted due to the situation during Operation Sindoor.
 
The exams will be rescheduled only for verified applicants, and the dates will be communicated later by the examination branch. The move is seen as a relief for many students whose academic schedules were impacted by the situation.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPSOS June results 2025: Class 10, 12 results released for all schemes

CA Day 2025: History, significance, and importance of ICAI for India

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2025 released: Direct link, steps to check

Topics :Operation SindoorCollege admissionDelhi Universityexam resultsStudents

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story