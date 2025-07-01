DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

The(DU) on Tuesday notified a special opportunity for students who missed their semester examinations in May due to the situation during Operation Sindoor. The university said that the last date to fill out the Google form provided for the verification of students is July 10, 2025, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“All concerned students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024–25 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of the Google form on the following link for the examination is 10.07.2025 (Thursday) till 11.59 pm,” the university said in a notification on Tuesday.

The notification also highlighted that the opportunity is only for those students who missed their exams due to unavoidable circumstances during Operation Sindoor, and students will need to show documentary proof of their inability to reach Delhi to appear for the examinations.

PTI reported that in an official statement, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, said the university has made provisions for affected undergraduate and postgraduate students of the 2024–25 academic year to reappear for their missed papers on May 13, 14, and 15.

The Controller of Examinations emphasised that the provision ensures students are not academically penalised for events beyond their control, while maintaining the integrity of the process by requiring valid documentation.

The move is expected to benefit several students whose academic progress was disrupted due to the situation during Operation Sindoor.

The exams will be rescheduled only for verified applicants, and the dates will be communicated later by the examination branch. The move is seen as a relief for many students whose academic schedules were impacted by the situation.

[With inputs from PTI]