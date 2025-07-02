Home / Education / News / PSEB syllabus 2025: Class 1 to 12 subject-wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the 2025 session on its official website, pseb.ac.in

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the updated subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1 to 12. Students, parents, and guardians can now access and download the complete curriculum through the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Syllabus 2025: Class-wise syllabus structure

According to the board, the syllabus has been uploaded in a structured and user-friendly format. The syllabus for Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 6 and 7 have been released in grouped documents, while Classes 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 have separate, class-specific subject syllabi.
 
In addition to the academic syllabus, PSEB has also provided English Practical material on the website. This includes instructions, audio files, and worksheets designed to strengthen listening and practical language skills, particularly for students preparing for board exams.

What’s included in the new curriculum?

The revised syllabi include updated subject content, marking schemes, and guidelines for practical assessments where applicable. The content is tailored to meet the academic needs of each class level.
 
For English, supplementary practical resources have been added to promote better comprehension and communication skills. These digital resources include recorded audio clips and guided worksheets.

How to download the PSEB syllabus for 2025-26?

Students can follow these simple steps to access the syllabus online:
  • Visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Syllabus’ link on the homepage.
  • On the new page, click on ‘Syllabus 2025-26’.
  • Select the class and subject you want to view.
  • The syllabus PDF will open. 
  • Students can download and print it for future reference.

Additional resources for students

To support a well-rounded educational experience, PSEB has also introduced English Practical modules. These resources are especially useful for senior students aiming to improve their language proficiency ahead of board examinations.
 
For the latest updates and direct access to all syllabus files and learning materials, visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

