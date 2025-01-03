Punjab PCS releases PSCSCCE-2025 notification for 322 posts; how to apply

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the long-awaited notification for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025 (PSCSCCE-2025) for 322 posts.

According to the notification, the preliminary PCS 2025 exam is expected to take place in April. The last PCS exam took place in Punjab in 2020.

How many posts are available for PPSC?

The PSCSCCE-2025 exam aims to recruit 121 posts for excise and taxation officers, 49 posts for block development and panchayat officers, 48 posts for the PCS executive branch, 27 for tehsildar, 21 posts for assistant registrar, 17 for DSP, 12 posts for employment generation skill development and training officer and 13 posts for deputy superintendent jails (Grade-II)/district probation officer.

Eligibility criteria

As per the Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, read with Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules 1976, and government instructions, the minimum age to apply for the examination is 21 years and the maximum age on the first day of January shouldn't be more than 37 years.

The upper age relaxation for Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes of Punjab only in case of other services except Punjab Police Service and Punjab Prisons Service of up to 42 years. The upper age limit is up to 45 years for Punjab government employees, staff from its boards/corporations/commissions and authorities, and all state and central government employees. However, there is no age relaxation for Punjab Police Service.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview round.

How to apply for PCS 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for applying for PCS 2025: