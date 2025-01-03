UGC NET 2024 exam Today: The The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the UGC NET December 2024 session examination today, January 3. This is the first exam and the last exam will take place on January 16.

The test for 85 subjects will be conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the UGC NET 2024 admit card through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA is conducting the examination across the country in various exam centres in an OMR (Pen and Paper) format. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2024 Exam Time: Here are the details of the specific subject exams to be conducted in both shifts today:

Shift 1 (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Public Administration, Education

Shift 2 (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM): Economics and related disciplines, Museology, and Conservation.

Why is the UGC NET conducted?

The NTA aim to conduct the UGC – NET December 2024 exam for:

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D and

(iii) Admission to Ph.D.

UGC NET December 2024 exam: Rules and instructions

All the candidates appearing for the UGC NET examination should carry a printed copy of their admit card, a passport-sized photograph, and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport) matching the name on the admit card.

Candidates should note that personal stationery, rough sheets or pens are also prohibited in the exam centre as these items will be provided by the authorities.

Apart from all this, the use of electronic devices is strictly forbidden, and consuming food or beverages is also not allowed. Before heading to exam halls, candidates are advised to read and follow all instructions on their admit cards carefully.

The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination. Entry wouldn’t be permitted to candidates inside the examination centre before the stipulated time mentioned in the admit card.