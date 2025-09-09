Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at website

The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Police. The candidates who have enrolled for the positions can view it on the Rajasthan Police website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. You may also find the URL to the admit card on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The dates of the written Rajasthan Police Constable exams are set for September 13 and 14, 2025. This hiring campaign will fill 10 thousand constable positions. April 9 marked the start of the registration procedure, which ended on May 17, 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card: How to Download?

1. Go to the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in or https://police.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Press on the "Recruitment" section on the homepage. 3. On the new page, search for and press the “Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025” link. 4. Fill in your login credentials and submit. 5. Your admit card will be showcased on the screen. 6. Download and check the details carefully. 7. Take a printout for later reference. Rajasthan police constable exams 2025: Marking scheme The written test will last two hours and have 150-mark questions. Every question will be worth one mark, and incorrect responses will be negative. However, exams, don't forget to log in using credentials (SSO ID or application number + password) and act promptly.