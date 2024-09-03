Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

The Rajasthan Police has officially released the result of the Constable CBT (Computer-Based Test) that was held on June 13 and 14, 2024. The district-wise results will be available on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates who cleared the Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST (Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test) stage will now be participating in the CBT phase. The result will be released individually for each stage of the ongoing recruitment process, maintaining clarity and accuracy.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) were conducted by the Rajasthan Police Department for the recruitment of 3578 constables. Candidates who have successfully qualified in PET can appear in a skill-based examination.