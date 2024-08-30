DU third phase admission schedule out, upgrade window to open on Aug 31

The Delhi University on Friday released the schedule for the third phase of admissions to undergraduate courses for the 2024-25 session through performance-based programmes.

Admissions in this phase will be offered through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children/widows of armed forces personnel, extra-curricular activities, and sports.

The university will also open an upgrade window for students from the previous two admission phases at 5 pm on August 31. The window will close at 4:59 pm on September 1.

Students admitted to various courses in the previous two admission phases will have the option to upgrade to higher preferences during this window. They will also be allowed to re-order their college and course combinations by changing the order of preferences.