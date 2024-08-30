Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DU third phase admission schedule out, upgrade window to open on Aug 31

Delhi University, DU
The third phase will mark the culmination of the admission cycle | Delhi University: Representative
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
The Delhi University on Friday released the schedule for the third phase of admissions to undergraduate courses for the 2024-25 session through performance-based programmes.

Admissions in this phase will be offered through performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas, including those for children/widows of armed forces personnel, extra-curricular activities, and sports.

The university will also open an upgrade window for students from the previous two admission phases at 5 pm on August 31. The window will close at 4:59 pm on September 1.

Students admitted to various courses in the previous two admission phases will have the option to upgrade to higher preferences during this window. They will also be allowed to re-order their college and course combinations by changing the order of preferences.

The upgraded allocations will be announced on September 3.

The first round of admissions in the third phase will also begin at 5 pm on September 3.

Students will have to accept their allocations by 4:59 pm on September 4 while the deadline for fee submission is 4:59 pm on September 6.

From 5 pm on September 7 to 4:59 pm on September 9, students will get the chance to apply for mid-entry, which allows candidates who missed applying for admission earlier to enter the process for a fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates rejected in the previous two admission phases due to incorrect subject mapping are also eligible to apply.

The second round of admissions in the third phase will begin at 5 pm on September 11, with the deadline to accept the allocations and submit the fees set for September 15.

The third phase will mark the culmination of the admission cycle.


First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

