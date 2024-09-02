Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Assam ADRE Admit Card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

The SLRC has released the Assam ADRE admit card 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the admit card through the official website, sebaonline.org

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) released the Assam ADRE admit card 2024 on Monday. Candidates who applied for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2024 for Grade 3 points can check and download the SEBA Assam ADRE admit card 2024 at sebaonline.org.

To access the Assam ADRE admit card 2024, candidates will have to enter their required details such as application number and password on the portal. 

The ADRE Grade Exam 2024 will be conducted on September 15th, 22nd and 29th across the state. Candidates should bring their admit card with valid ID proof on the examination day. Candidates will get entry only if they bring the Assam ADRE admit card 2024, otherwise, they won't get entry into the exam hall. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,600 vacant seats in Grades 3 and 4 posts. The examination for Grade 4 posts will take place next month. It is expected that the Grade 4 examination will take place from October 20th to 27th, 2024. 

The ADRE Grade 3 examination will be held using an OMr-based format with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and it will be held in multiple languages like Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi and English. 

How to check and download the ADRE admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the ADRE admit card 2024:

  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., sebaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, check for the ADRE admit card 2024 link. 
  • A new page will appear on your screen and candidates have to enter using their application number and password.
  • Once all the details are submitted successfully, the ADRE admit card will appear on your screen
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in ADRE Admit card 2024:
  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Category of the Candidate
  • Date of Birth
  • Exam Center Venue
  • Exam Date and Timing
  • Shift Timing
  • Reporting Time
  • Important Instructions
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

