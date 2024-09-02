TS SET 2024: Hall tickets to release soon today at telanganaset.org

On September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024, Osmania University will hold the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024. It was originally scheduled for the 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st, but it was later postponed to avoid clashing with the UGC NET exam. The admit cards for TS SET 2024 will be available today, September 2, on the official website at telanganaset.org. The purpose of this test is to determine whether or not applicants are qualified for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions at Telangana's colleges and universities. The TS SET 2024 will consist of two papers with objective-type questions held in a three-hour session. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TS SET 2024: How to download?

• Visit the examination portal at telanganaset.org

• Open the hall ticket download link provided on the home page.

• Fill in the needed login details.

• Submit and download the TS SET hall ticket.

TS SET 2024: Details in admit card

Using their application number and password, exam applicants can download the hall tickets. The candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and location, photograph, and signature will all be included.

TS SET 2024: Common problems in downloading admit card

Candidates may have difficulty accessing the TS SET hall tickets for 2024 when downloading them. There may be problems downloading the admit cards or the website may be down.

Candidates will need to wait a few minutes before logging back in, or they can get in touch with the exam officials and ask for additional assistance in accessing the admit cards.

TS SET admit card 2024: Who Can Take The Exam?

The TS SET is open to applicants who are pursuing a Master's degree or who have taken the qualifying Master's degree (final year) exam and have yet to receive their results.

What is TS SET?

A state-level teaching eligibility test known as the TS SET (Telangana State Eligibility Test) is used to determine whether or not Telangana students are eligible to be Assistant Professors and Lecturers at Telangana universities and colleges.

Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana State Government, administers the exam each year online for General Studies (Paper 1) and 29 subjects (to be selected for Paper 2). To be eligible for the TS SET exam, candidates must take both exams. The certificates are given to the TS SET-qualified candidates.