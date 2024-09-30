Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan University BEd 2nd Year Result 2024 released, here's how to check

Rajasthan University released the Bachelor of Education (BEd) 2nd-year results for 2024. Here are the simple steps to check and download results through the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Rajasthan University has released the Bachelor of Education (BEd) 2nd year examination results 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their exam results through the official website at https://result.uniraj.ac.in/.

How to check Rajasthan University Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check Rajasthan University Results 2024:

Step 1. Visit the official result portal, https://result.uniraj.ac.in/
Step 2. On the home page, check for the "Main Examination" section.
Step 3. Under the "Main Examination," click on the "Undergraduate" option.
Step 4. Click on the 'Education' section from the list of 'Undergraduate' options.
Step 5. Select, "B.Ed. PART-I EXAM.-2024" or "B.Ed. PART-II EXAM.-2024" as per your exam year.

Step 6. Then you need to enter your roll number.
Step 7. Click on ‘find’ to view your exam results.

Important Information

Result Format: The result of the examination is available in digital format showing key details about students such as student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, overall percentage, and pass/fail status. 
Revaluation or Rechecking: Candidates who are not happy with the result can reach out to the board for revaluation or rechecking. Please refer to the guidelines of the university for specific deadlines. 
Certificate Collection: Once the result is confirmed, the student can collect their BEd 2nd-year certificates from the designated university office. For any queries or results, candidates and reach out to administrations. 

This announcement marks a significant milestone for BEd students, as they can now move forward in their academic and professional journeys with clarity and confidence.
First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

