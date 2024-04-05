IPL 2024: RR vs RCB head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Check SRH vs CSK full scorecard here
- Total matches played: 30
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
- Rajasthan Royals won: 12
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
- Matches played: 8
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
- Rajasthan Royals: 4
- Matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Rajasthan Royals: 4
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
|RR vs RCB head-to-head stats at Venues
|Matches Played
|Rajasthan Royals won
|RCB won
|Tie
|No result
|Abandoned
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|10
|4
|3
|-
|2
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|8
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|SuperSport Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|RR vs RCB head-to-head record country-wise
|India
|24
|10
|11
|-
|2
|1
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium stats in IPL (Overall)
|Matches
|54
|Matches won batting first
|20
|Matches won batting second
|34
|Average first innings total
|160.15
|Runs per over
|8.05
|Runs per wicket
|27.78
|Highest total recorded
|217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|193/4 by DC vs RR in 2023
|Last 10 matches record in Jaipur
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|5
|Matches won batting second
|5
|Average first innings score
|175
|Average first innings winning score
|181
|Average powerplay score
|50
|Average death-over score
|50
|IPL 2024 Stats
|Matches
|2
|Matches won batting first
|2
|Matches won batting second
|0
