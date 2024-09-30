TS DSC 2024: Telangana TS DSC Results announced at tgdsc.aptonline.in

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telangana has declared the results of the TS DSC examination for teacher positions on the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in. The announcement was officially made by T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has declared the Telangana State District Selection Committee (TS DSC) Results 2024 today, September 30. Candidates appearing in the recruitment exam can download their scorecards utilising their roll number and date of birth on the login page. The link to the TS DSC Result 2024 is available on the official website at tgdsc.aptonline.in.
Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy revealed the TS DSC 2024 results. The Chief Minister, alongside his cabinet colleagues and senior officials from the education department at the State Secretariat, announced the General Rank List.

Approximately 2.45 lakh individuals took the TS DSC 2024 test, which was held at various exam centres from July 18 to August 5. Of those, approximately 88,000 candidates applied for the positions of secondary grade teachers. 

Telangana TS DSC Result 2024: How to download?

    • Go to the official website of TS DSC, tgdsc.aptonline.in
    • Navigate the link to the 'TS DSC Results 2024'
    • It will route you to the login page where you need to fill in your hall ticket number and any other needed credentials and press on 'Submit.'

    • TS DSC Result 2024 will displayed on the screen alongside the merit list
    • Download and save TS DSC Result 2024 for future use. 

Telangana TS DSC 2024: Insights

Through the relevant District Selection Committee 2024, a recruitment drive is being held for 11,062 teacher posts in various categories, including school assistants, language pandits, secondary grade teachers, physical education teachers, and special education teachers in primary and upper primary/secondary education in government and local body schools throughout the state. 
Based on their selection on the merit list and how well they performed on the written exam, the candidates will be chosen. Following selection, candidates will go through a series of processes including document verification, counselling, seat allotment, joining, training, and induction. The list of documents that must be verified at the time of joining is provided below for candidates to review. 
    • Educational certificates
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • Identity proof
    • Caste or category certificates (if applicable). 

TS DSC: Overview

The TS DSC, or the Telangana State Departmental Selection Committee, is responsible for the recruitment of teachers across various Telangana districts. This selection procedure is exceptionally serious and plays an important part in keeping up with the education in the state.

